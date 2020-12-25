Barbara Zuna passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2020. She was 72 years young. Barbara loved her family and friends, camping, fishing and Laughlin.
She met her soul mate Dean Zuna and they were married in 1972. They raised their three children, Roxanne, Bobby and Jason. They lived in Marana, Lakeside and Tucson. She was a school bus driver for 33 years, most of those years at Blue Ridge, but started in Marana. She made many lifetime friends at the schools and along the way. Everyone loved her.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Roxanne, sons Bobby (Tara) and Jason. Her grandchildren, Amber (Jimmy), Kevin (Olivia), Matthew, Cassidy, Dominic, Luke, Ariel, Kimberly and Amanda. She had 7 great grandchildren, 1 grandpup and 2 great grandpups. Her sister in law Brenda Neel, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Dean Zuna, parents Glenn and Doris Neel and her 3 brothers Gary, Randy and Dale.
Services will be at a later time.
