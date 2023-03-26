Barney “Marty” Eugene Minton, Jr., 60, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Eagar. He was born October 29, 1962 in Spokane, Washington, the son of Barney Eugene Minton and Joan Hewitt Driver.

Marty is survived by his wife, Melody Minton; son, Kyle Minton; daughter, Danielle Minton Messina; step-children, Montana Beneitone, Dean Walker, Tonya Cluff; brother, Robert Harding; sister, Joni Minton; and 16 grandchildren.

