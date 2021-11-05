Barrette Givens

Barrette Givens

Barrette D. Givens passed away on October 24 in Phoenix at the age of 64. She is survived by her husband, Kenny, of 43 years, and her son, Nicholas, two sisters and one brother. She loved her dogs and enjoyed her poolside view of the mountains. She was preceded in death by her father, Karl and mother, Bonnie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD.

