Barry Lupe passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on July 3, 1958 to the late Steven Lupe Sr. and Norma H. Lupe.
Barry is survived by his son Michael Harold Lupe (Vanessa) and Daughter Adrian Dazen (Freddie Jr.). Grandsons: Samuel Kurtis Lupe, Keanu Truax, Bam Dazen and Luca Dazen. Mother: Norma H. Lupe Brothers: Fernando, Leo and Steven Lupe Jr. Sisters: Beverly, Candy, Joy and Gail Lupe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Fina Lupe, Father, Steven Lupe Sr. and Sister, Sharon Ann Lupe.
Barry graduated from Alchesay High School in 1976 and attended Central Arizona College where he learned how to operate Heavy Equipment. Barry worked for the White Mountain Apache Tribe for over 25 years. He was a truck driver and worked in the Batch Plant. Barry also worked and help build the Porter Mountain Road where he was able to operate any Heavy Equipment that was needed to build the road. Barry’s late father, Steven was proud of him and always told him that he was a self-made man.
Barry grew up around horses and cattle and helped his dad when he was a Stock Contractor in the 70s and 80s. He was his dad’s gateman and knew how each of the steers would run. He loved to team rope and had his share of the prize money in his younger days. Barry was an excellent dancer. If you asked him if he could two step, his reply would be “You Bet!”
Barry was very good with leather craft in his younger years and would make belts, purses and wallets for his family and friends. He loved the outdoors and used to hunt and fish. Barry had a kind heart and loved his Mother, family and especially his two children and grandkids. He helped them out as much as he can. He didn’t want anyone making a fuss over him. He was a simple man and kept to himself. He enjoyed watching Rodeos on TV especially towards the end of his life and was very excited to see his nephew, Ty, rope in Prescott and being interviewed.
He was very thankful when people did things for him and always told them, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart”. He loved to joke and make people laugh with the funny things he would say. Barry will be missed but his memory will be in our hearts forever.
A graveside service will be held on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Golden Gorge Cemetery in Diamond Creek, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Lupe family please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.
