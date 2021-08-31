Bary Petersen

Bary Kent Petersen, 62, passed away August 24, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. He was born November 6, 1958, in Holbrook, Arizona to Loral and Charlotte (Brewer) Petersen.
Bary is survived by wife, Sharon; sons, Andrew (Kellie), Mathew (Erin), Jeremy (Venessa), Casey (Micayle) and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Joseph City LDS Chapel, 8181 Westover Street, with visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 9:45 A.M.
Interment will follow at the Joseph City Arizona Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary, Holbrook.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to view the entire obituary or send condolences.
