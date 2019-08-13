Benita Fay Ethelbah, 42, of Whiteriver, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Promise Hospital in Mesa. She was born Friday, March 11, 1977, in Whiteriver, to Bradly Ethelbah and Aluna Potter.
She was known as an independent woman living in Glendale, with her four kids and two granddaughters. She was a loving, energetic, protective mother, sister and daughter, always making sure everyone was good before she was. She will be dearly missed and loved forever.
Benita leaves behind, to mourn her passing, her four kids which include her three daughters, Alana Potter, Vivian Kessay, Stacey Kessay; and her son, Elias Kessay; two granddaughters, Angel Ethelbah and Evina Ethelbah; mother Aluna Potter; father Bradley Ethelbah; sister,Bernie Ethelbah; brother Eathan Ethelbah; as well as her four god-sisters and three god-brothers.
The public viewing and visitation will be from 8-10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the White Mountain Apache Baptist Church, 1720 N. Chief Avenue in Whiteriver, where the funeral will immediately follow at 10 a.m. The concluding service and interment will follow at the family plot in the Golden Gorge Cemetery in Diamond Creek.
Benita's family recognizes the hand of God in all things and during this difficult season, they are thankful for the many kindnesses they have received and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
