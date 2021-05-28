Benjamin Garms

Benjamin “Scott” Garms, age 58, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020, at his home in Frederick, Colorado with his wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1962, in Page, Arizona, to Thomas Benjamin and Patricia Lee (McAlister) Garms.
Scott is survived by his wife, love and partner for 35 years, Kris (Freeman) Garms; son Evan (Cyndie) of Chandler; son Trevor (Rachael) of Firestone, Colorado; grandchildren, Savannah, Jaxon and Dylan; his Mother Pati of Eagar; brother Stacy of Eagar; sister Stefn (John) Hyland of Eagar; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. His father Ben subsequently passed in January 2021.
He was a 1980 graduate of Round Valley High School and attended Arizona State University for two years before choosing a law enforcement career with the Town of Eagar. He joined the Eagar Police Department in 1982 as a dispatcher and worked his way to the top as Chief of Police in 1996 before retiring in 2004. Although he went on to work as a Town Manager, a Safety and Security Coordinator, a Mine Safety and Health Inspector and Volunteer Victims Advocate, law enforcement was his strong suit. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He also had a great love for the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, backpacking and travelling with his family. His greatest joy came later in life with his grandchildren. He loved serving others and volunteered everywhere he could. He had a thirst for knowledge and enjoyed sharing it with those around him.
Scott will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Round Valley High School Auditorium, 565 N. Eagar St., Eagar, Arizona. Family, friends and others whose lives Scott touched are invited to reminisce, laugh, grieve, support each other and, of course, share stories. Services will be streamed live at Garms.live on YouTube.
Any financial contributions may be made to the charity of your own choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.