Benjamin Manuel Rosales, Jr., known as “Junior,” was born on October 23, 1998, in Show Low, Arizona to Benjamin and Martha Rosales. He was taken unexpectedly, on April 11, 2021.
Ben is survived by loving parents, Benjamin Rosales and Martha Rosales; siblings, Adrianna (Eduardo Lujan), Anjelica Rosales (Sergio Rodriguez); daughter, Kailani Mae Rosales and nieces, Aaliyah Lujan and Aleyna Lujan.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Our Lady of The Snow Catholic Church, Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
www.owenslivingstonmortuary
