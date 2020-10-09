Bennie Armijo

Bennie C. Armijo passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Holbrook, Arizona on October 4, 2020. She was born to Edwardo and Adelida Castillo in Vernon, Arizona on February 5, 1921.
She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Baker (Harvey), Sophia Laverty (Mike), Mary Phillips (Roy), Christina Moore, and Luisa Harris; 10 grandchildren, Alex Baker (Michelle), Christopher Baker, Shawn Baker, Michael Laverty (Amy), Warren Laverty, Renee' Pacheco (Eugene), Rodney Myers (Amber), Jason Harris (Kristal), Jacylee Kennedy (Robert), Nicholas Harris (Kelly); 18 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Chris Lagos and Desiderio Armijo; grandsons, Frank Moya and Ralph Moya; granddaughter, Melissa Moore; and siblings, Esther Chavez, Helen Armijo, Sike Gallegos and Morris Gallegos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 225 East Arizona Street, Holbrook, Arizona. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will follow at the Holbrook Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary - Holbrook.
To send condolences, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
