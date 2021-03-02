Benny Larry Thomas, Sr., 79, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. Benny was born on Feb. 6, 1942, in Indian Wells, Arizona to John Thomas and Helen Franklin. He was one of 14 children.
He married Nellie and they had six children together. He worked at Southwest Sawmill in McNary until they closed. Benny loved spending time with his family and being outdoors fishing. He enjoyed going on long drives and a good conversation. He always had a story to tell. Benny was a loving dad, grandpa, husband, uncle and friend.
Benny is survived by his five children: Arnold Sr., Amos, Hershel, Connie and Brenda; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen; his wife, Nellie; son Benny Jr.; all 13 siblings and his great-grandson, Daniel Jr.
A viewing will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. Ninth Street in Show Low with the funeral service to follow at noon. Interment will follow in the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
