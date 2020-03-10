Bernadette Begay went to be with the Lord March 2, 2020, in Phoenix, after a long battle of unexpected illnesses. She was born Jan. 27, 1968, to Charlie and Barbara Begay.
Bernadette was born and raised in San Francisco, California. For several years she lived in Whiteriver. Her last residency was in Phoenix, where she lived with her daughter, Keira Begay and her long time friend, Jasper Altaha.
Bernadette is survived by her mother, Barbara Begay and daughter Keira Begay.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Begay; brother Hamilton Begay and grandparents Hugo and Lula Burnette.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at 2925 Seven Mile Road in Fort Apache. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Chino Springs Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Begay Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
