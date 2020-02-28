Bernard Jarvis Jr.

Bernard "B.J." Leon Jarvis Jr. died Feb. 19, 2020, in Snowflake. He was born July 15, 1967, to Bernard and Janice Jarvis in Kokomo, Indiana.
B.J. was loved dearly and will be truly missed by all including his five children, Chris, Daniella, Aaron, Trevor and Tabitha. He and his kids would walk in the woods in West Virginia picking mint leaves and chewing on them. They would be listening to UB40 and Peter Gabriel. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
B.J. is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lynn Jarvis.
A celebration of life service will begin around 1 p.m. March 7, at his home east of town, with a potluck. Everyone is welcome.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Jarvis family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
