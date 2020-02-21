Bernard Lee Zack, 71, of Concho, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Show Low. He was born June 11, 1948, in West Virginia, the son of Chester Zack and Josephine Frances Newmann Zack.
Bernard was a very loving and caring man and always tried to help everyone. He was a dishwasher for Desert Haven.
He is survived by a daughter, LaQuita Zack of Concho; two grandchildren, Joni Johanna Josephina Mitchell and Mariah Begay.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bernard’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.