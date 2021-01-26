Bernard Tessay Jr.

Bernard ‘TJay’ Tessay Jr. entered eternal rest on January 16, 2021 in Cibecue, AZ. He was born on November 2, 1993 to Jason and Virginia Tessay in Phoenix, AZ.
TJay enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He attended school in Anadarko, OK. He always loved to work. He always had a smile on his face and was a funny guy who was always making jokes. He was close to his family and had many friends. He was a big dog lover. TJay was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
TJay is survived by his parents; Jason & Virginia Tessay; biological mother: Renee M. Adley; one son: Jayden John Tessay; companion: Shaina Rustin; sisters: Becky Tessay, Tamara Narcisco and Candace Foster; brother: Quinten Foster; great grandma: Cora Josay; god-parents: Ervin & Sharon Quay and three god-sisters. He was preceded in death by his father: Bernard Tessay Sr.; sister: Joyce Marie Tessay; grandma: Ruby B. Henry and uncle: Co-pastor Albert Josay Jr.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 28th, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Standing Tree Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Tessay Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
