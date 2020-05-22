Bernice Stanton

Bernice Mary Stanton, 93, passed away Wednesday, May 13, in Eagar. She was born December 12, 1926 in Kirk, Colorado, the daughter of Elmo L. Motsinger and Mary Smith Motsinger.
Bernice always loved life and taught her daughters to do the same. She taught school for a few years, but spent most of her years as a stay at home wife and mother. She took great pride in her home. She liked to read and do yard work and enjoyed traveling to all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico with her husband. Bernice had many memories to share with her family.
Bernice is survived by her daughters, Becky (Conrad) Rodriguez, Eagar; Marilyn (John) Bush, T or C, New Mexico; grandchildren, Geri Bush, Finland; Jessie (Michael) Knopic, New Mexico; Cody (Mijin) Bush, Australia; Lori Rodriguez, Arizona; Jeff (Scotti) Rodriguez, Arizona; and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Aubrey Stanton, her parents and a brother, Bill Motsinger.
A private memorial service will be held.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bernice’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements
