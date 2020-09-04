Bernita Truax, known to many as "Momma", was born on February 10, 1955 in Whiteriver, Arizona. She went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Bernita was one of the founders of the Canyon Day Lighthouse Church. She loved going to Church. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for giving the best hugs and words of encouragement.
Bernita is survived by sisters, Marian Altaha & Juanda Antonio; brother, Leon Quinterro; daughters, Karenita Early, Kenita Zospah, and Rachael Truax; sons, Matthew Holden, Kenneth Holden, Marty Holden, Hershall Truax, Raphael Truax, Jr, Rayshawn Truax and Raymond Bonito; 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
There will be a viewing from 10 - 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. A graveside funeral will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cooley Mountain Cemetery in Hondah, Arizona, with Pastor Mariella Joe of the Canyon Day Lighthouse Church officiating.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
