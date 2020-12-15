Berny Saiz Tafoya passed away in his home in Springerville, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born April 9, 1931 in Aragon, New Mexico to Pablo and Onofra Tafoya.
Berny was a Korean Conflict Army veteran who served his country from 1951 to 1953. After his honorable discharge he returned to Springerville and worked as an equipment operator for the U.S. Forest Service until his retirement in 1993.
Berny married his beautiful wife, Stella C. Tafoya on November 9, 1963 and they had two children; twins, Joseph Scott Tafoya and Bernadette T. Hinojosa. He was a very strong, loving husband, father, grandfather, Godfather and brother. He loved his family very much and was someone that always helped those in need.
Berny enjoyed working on his cars and playing cards, but most importantly, he loved visiting with family and friends while having a nice cold one. He was quite the proud man. One of his favorite sayings was, “When you got it, you got it.”
Berny is survived by his daughter, Bernadette T. (Fermin C.) Hinojosa, grandson, Fermin B. Hinojosa, brothers, Ben Cabrera, Jimmy Cabrera and sisters, Mary Ann Mada, Pauline Tafoya, Gloria Ponce De Leon and Julia Cabrera.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Stella C. Tafoya, son, Joseph Scott Tafoya and brothers, Cruz Tafoya, Vidal Tafoya, Frankie Cabrera, Tom Cabrera and Flora Castillo.
Rosary and funeral Mass were held, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Springerville. Interment followed at the Springerville Cemetery.
Thanks for the time we had together dad. Now it’s time for you to enjoy your time with Mom and Joe. Until we meet again!
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Berny’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
