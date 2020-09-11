Bessie Bordeaux

Bessie Mae Bordeaux was born in Grand Haven, Michigan on April 6, 1933 to James and Alice Lewis.
She was promoted to glory August 19, 2020. Bessie came to Arizona with her husband Ed and he went to work for The Salvation Army in Tucson. They were married for 56 years and Ed preceded his beloved Bessie to the presence of the Lord last year. Bessie was the daughter of Salvation Army officer parents and her brother served as National Chief Secretary of The Salvation Army. Ed and Bessie helped initiate the work of The Salvation Army in the White Mountains and were faithful soldiers for as long as they were able. They faithfully delivered "War Cry" magazines and visited those in nursing homes. Every Christmas you could find them ringing bells at The Salvation Army kettles at K-Mart. A tradition that will be missed.
Bessie is survived by three daughters, Norma and Gordon Buzzell of Muskegon, Mi., Barbara and Lenard Sibley of Grand Haven and Diana and Henry Mcmanamey of Ferrysburg, Michigan; tow brothers, Tom and Mary Lewis of Wisconsin and Marvin (Butch) Lewis of Grand Haven; She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also missed by her dear friends and Pastors, David and Tina Sherman as well as many other church and other friends all over the White Mountains. But her infectious laugh will be the joyfully remembered by so many.
