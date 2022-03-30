Bessie Mae Eisenhart Quade -September 7, 1924 - March 25, 2022
Bessie was born in Douglas Arizona and graduated from high school in Hayden, Arizona In 1942. After graduation, she attended Arizona State University, graduating in 1946 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
In 1946 in Tempe Arizona, she met her future husband, Billy Quade. They were married on August 3, 1947. They then moved to Knierim Iowa and she taught elementary school there for seven years.
In 1954 they moved to Lakeside Arizona where she accepted a teaching job for one year. Then she was offered a position at the Whiteriver Elementary school and remained there for eleven years. In 1958 she earned her Master’s Degree in Education. In 1965 they moved back to Lakeside where she remained until retiring in 1982. Her students were always her “Children”. In fact, you can visit the Lakeside Museum and find displayed a photo album of all of her “Children”. Bessie and Billy loved to golf and had the opportunity to visit 43 states.
Bessie attended Immanuel Lutheran WELS churches in both Lakeside and Taylor. Bessie loved to make and hand out bookmarks with her artwork and a bible verse. That was her mission field!
Bessie is survived by her cousins Randy and Barbara Quade, their children Cara Quade (Sydney and Aiden), Jed Quade (Nathan and Aaron), Sister, Etta Jean Mayfield, niece Susan Principe, nephews, Robert Mayfield and Richard Mayfield and many Iowa relatives.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband Billy, her father John Eisenhart and her mother Elsie Eisenhart Watrous.
We would like to thank Solterra Senior Living for all of the loving care they gave to Bessie. Summit Regional Medical Center for their tender attention. Silver Creek Mortuary for their compassion to our family. Dr. Jeff Moffat for his years of friendship and care for both Bessie and Billy.
There will be a graveside service at the Lakeside Cemetery on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
