Bette Muns

Bette Anne (Adeline) Muns went to be with the Lord on Jan. 2, 2021, in Taylor, Arizona, after a battle with cancer.
Anne was born on August 16, 1927, to James and Gracya Nicholson in Jasonville, Indiana. Anne often would tease about being born in jail, because her dad was the police chief and they lived above the jail cells.
Anne loved to travel and watch people. Anne also loved dollhouse miniatures. She made, taught, and showed miniatures for forty years. In 1991 she met Roy C. Muns and were married in Las Vegas in 1992.
In 2006 they moved to Taylor, Arizona, to retire. She quit miniatures and was invited to join the quilting bee. She loved making quilts with her Bee sisters and also for most of her 14 grandchildren and for some of her 30 great grandchildren. She started many quilting projects for family but had to go teach in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband Roy C. of 28 years, and her daughter Patricia, step children Donald W., Roy D.D. (Oralia), David E. (Margie), and Lynn (Danny). She was preceded in death by her loving parents. Due to COVID we will be having a private family service.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To share memories of Bette, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
