Betty Burk

Betty Jean Ziegler Burk, 89, died peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home with her husband at her side. She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Spencer, Iowa, the first born to Wayne and Irene Ziegler. The family would eventually grow to 17 children.
Betty grew up helping her parents on the family farm in Iowa, until she was 12, when her whole family moved to Arizona. She attended school at Longview Elementary in Phoenix and then graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1948. She attended college in Phoenix for a time. After high school she met James Levi Burk in Greer. They were married June 21, 1949. This year, 2019, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Betty was preceded in death by her son, James L. Burk, Jr., parents, Wayne and Irene, sisters Dorothy Wiltbank, Gretchen Marble Sheppard, Karen Branch, brothers, Louis, Wayne Jr., Rodger, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, James; children Pamela Burk Johnson, Gary Burk, Debra Burk Quist; 18 loving grandchildren,and 54 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lee, Jacob Dean, George, David, Ted, Terry, Joseph and her sisters: Ester Ziegler Lamb and Wenda Ziegler Barrett.
It was all about family for Betty, she made sure that her Ziegler roots were celebrated each year with a family reunion every spring, even up to this year 2019.
Betty grew up from a young farm girl to be a beautiful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and collected every recipe she ever used and wanted to try. She was an organized, hardworking soul and managed several dental offices throughout her working career. She also kept books for a large livestock producer in Snowflake. She was active in service both for her community and church. She served as Phoenix Women’s Club president for two terms and was the compassionate service leader in her church, ensuring the welfare of hundreds of people. Her sport of choice was bowling and she taught her kids to enjoy it. She won many trophies and plaques and became women’s state champion in 1968. She learned to paint, craft and loved to quilt.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Betty’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
