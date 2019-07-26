Betty Hagelstein

Betty Jo Smyth Hagelstein passed peacefully July 2, 2019, in her home with family at her side in Gold Canyon. She was born Aug. 12, 1931, the only child of Robert Lee Smyth and Helen Faye Rennolds Smyth who bore her in Phoenix.
Betty married James B. “Jim” Hagelstein July 18, 1953, in Phoenix. The couple moved to Los Angeles, California, immediately following the marriage as Jim pursued his career as a telemetry engineer for Lockheed Missile and Space at Vandenberg AFB, and at Rocketdyne in Chatsworth, California. The couple moved to Snowflake in 1964, where they became the respected business owners of Western Auto, True Value Hardware, V&S Variety, Snowflake Auto Parts and Machine Shop, and Exxon Gas and Mini-Mart.
Betty was a woman of great internal strength; she was kind, humble, loving, generous, affectionate, gentle, intelligent, and never spoke a harsh word to anyone. As a lover of children she taught home economics in Los Angeles and Sunday School in every church she attended throughout her adult life. She was a multi-faceted woman who wore many hats; a successful businesswoman, a faithful wife and mother, homemaker, seamstress, quilt maker, crocheter, knitter, needleworker and a woman of great faith. She had a wonderful sense of humor and displayed it continually throughout life with her quote, “It is better to laugh than to cry…..because I don’t like to cry;” and “Pray, God is not surprised by anything; the outcome is His.”
She is survived by her husband, Jim Hagelstein of Gold Canyon, son John Hagelstein of Lakeside; daughter Kara Helland of Pinetop; four grandchildren: Kevin (Kristen) Hagelstein of Snowflake, Erik T. (Michelle) Hagelstein of Battleground, Washington, Erik J. Hagelstein of Lakeside, Abigail Hagelstein of Page; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Superstition Foothills Baptist Church, 6338 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.
