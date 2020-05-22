On May 2, Betty Lowry got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 78 years old.
Elizabeth Marie Beers was born in Missoula, Montana, on November 16, 1941, as the first child of Elizabeth (Shea) and William Beers. The family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1945 where Betty learned to ice skate and developed an early appreciation for nature, wildlife, and the art and culture of the American Eskimos. The family moved back to Montana in 1954 after the death of her father, William Beers. Her mother married Arthur Carlson and the family moved to Clarkston, Washington.
Betty graduated from Clarkston High School in Clarkston, Washington, in 1959, and went on to attend Sacred Heart Academy in Spokane, Washington, where she served as class president during her senior year, and graduated with her nursing degree in 1962. Betty had the opportunity to work as a registered nurse in Washington, Texas, Minnesota, and Oregon during her career.
She married Dr. Terry W. Lowry on July 4, 1974, and they resided in Albany, Oregon, where they continued with their respective careers in healthcare. They traveled frequently to Mexico in the 1970s to administer medical care to those who were in need. They were art enthusiasts who were partners in a mixed media art gallery and made their own handcrafted pottery. They also enjoyed traveling with their three children on many adventures while piloting their private airplane and taking snow skiing trips to the mountains of Oregon.
Betty moved to Arizona in 1986 with her husband. There she continued her appreciation for the outdoors and the beauty of the desert, especially wildflowers and native birds of the area. She was intrigued by the culture, arts and crafts of the Native Americans of the Southwest, especially jewelry. Her Southwestern jewelry became one of her trademarks and part of her signature style. She and her husband explored Arizona and much of America on their motorcycles, even riding as far as Alaska, Michigan, and Key West. She served as Secretary for her local Christian Motorcycle Association chapter for four years. Betty was also a volunteer for the Salvation Army and spent many chilly winter afternoons ringing the bell for a great cause. She had a strong connection to animals and loved all of God’s creatures. Betty was active in her church and fostered many close relationships with her church family.
Betty will be remembered for her kind and thoughtful nature, fun loving personality, and her special sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry Lowry, her children Suzi, Mike, and Kati, grandchildren Christian, Annalise, Mackenzie, Thomas, and Addison, her parents Arthur and Clare Carlson, her siblings Bill Beers and Paula Beers, and nephew Bud Beers.
She was proceeded in death by her father William Beers, mother Elizabeth Carlson, sister Kelly Oneida, and nephew Paul Beers.
The memorial service will be held at the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 989 Cheney Ranch Loop, Linden, AZ, 85901 on Saturday, June 20, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Humane Society of the White Mountains, Lakeside, 928-368-5295, https://hswm.org.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
