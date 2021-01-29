Betty Moore

The “Best Mom Ever,” Betty Joline Moore, 81, of Show Low, Arizona, entered Eternal Life on Jan. 9, 2021. She was born on October 17, 1939, in Clinton, Illinois to the late Joseph and Betty (Kowalsky) Hammer.
Joline married Chester “Patrick” Moore on Feb. 15, 1958, in Chicago. Jolene was a woman of great faith and taught life lessons that will forever be valued by her family and friends. “Worrying is a sin; Give it to God.” and “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” were some the greatest lessons she taught. Joline has helped bring hundreds of people, including her family and friends, to the Lord. If you spent anytime with her, you felt that you were loved and you instantly fell in love with her.
“Our Mom was the sweetest woman. She never had a bad word for anyone.” She had a way of listening and communicating with others with great understanding and healing words. “Because of her being our light, we are all so close, including the grandkids. We all have a deep love for her. Our hearts are hurting and we feel lost. Right now we would be looking for guidance from her in a situation like this."
“W.W.J.J.D. - What Would Jesus & Joline Do?!”…Love one another.
Joline is survived by her husband, Patrick Moore; 6 children: Debi Moore, Patrick (Carol) Moore, Vickie Moore, Eileen (John) Edwards, Karen (Steve) Boatright, Michelle (Matt) Lyons; brother, Donald Hammer; 16 grandkids; 19 great-grandkids and 3 great-great-grandkids. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Seibel and brother, Joe Hammer.
Private family services have been held.
Please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to leave an online condolence.
