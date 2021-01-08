Betty Lou Potter has been a resident in Overgaard for the past 20 years, born July 26, 1936 in East St. Louis, Illinois Betty was the loving wife to Goebel Potter of 61 years prior to his death in November of 2019. She also served on the board for the Senior Center and worked on food boxes for both the RCSS and the Catholic Church.
She is survived by her three sons, Sterling, Bruce, and Thomas, as well as seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Rosary and Funeral service will be held in March, at Our Lady of Assumption, and interment service at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek on at a date and time TBD.
