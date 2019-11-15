Betty Stewart

Betty Louise (Mauk) Stewart was born a “coal miner’s daughter” Feb. 7, 1928, in West Newton, Pennsylvania, to Mary Belle (Brandon) Mauk and Lloyd Emerson Mauk. The Mauks had two daughters Betty and Helen.
In 1937 the girls lost their mom due to complications in pregnancy. Lloyd remarried and Betty had three half siblings from that marriage, Lloyd, Emerson and Janet.
At the age of 19, Betty went to stay with her uncle Ted Brandon, a merchant marine in Southern California, where she met Robert Lawrence Stewart (Bob). Faced with the end of her stay in California, the young couple snuck off and eloped in Quartzsite. Upon Betty’s insistence the church wedding was soon to follow at Manhattan Beach Community Church (then at the Highland address). Betty, a homemaker and Bob, an aerospace engineer, lived in Southern California, and had three children: Mary, Sharon, & Robert (Larry). They attended Manhattan Beach Community Church, where Betty was a member for 57 years. They were married from 1947 until Bob’s death in 1989.
When Betty’s children were older, she had a couple of part time jobs. She worked as a student monitor at the high school that her children attended, and later as a CNA-care giver. Betty was a master knitter, an avid walker and reader, she was very involved in the church activities and had a big social life, with many friends. Betty was blessed with and adored by three granddaughters: Kelsey and Robin Stewart and Katrina Meek (Romance), one step-grandson Evan Romance, and two (Meek) great grandchildren, Aubree and Bennett.
In 2004 Betty moved to the White Mountains of Arizona to be near her daughter, Sharon. She attended the Presbyterian Church in Pinetop, was a member of the Show Low KnitWits and enjoyed a very close friendship with Pat Dora, enjoying books and conversation together.
Betty died peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded with love.
She is survived by Mary (Tom) Yeargin of Hammond, Indiana, Sharon (Tim) Romance of Lakeside, Larry (Kathie) Stewart of Grapevine, Texas and their above-mentioned children.
Please join in saying goodbye to Betty, this Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
