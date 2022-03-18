Betty Thrasher

Betty Thrasher

Our affection and love for Betty Ann Thrasher carries on. Betty departed this world peacefully in her home while sleeping surrounded by her cherished family on March 12, 2022. Betty’s journey began on January 13, 1953. Born to Rick and Lillian Goulette in McNary, AZ. She valued her quiet mornings with a cup of coffee, and treasured spending time with her friends. She loved sharing stories of her life, which included everything from childhood memories to a simple day at work. She’s remembered as a remarkable, hard working mom, who brought joy and laughter to every occasion. Betty Ann Thrasher is survived by Richard John Shugart (Ester Louise Shugart, spouse) and their children Raven Monet Shugart and Richard Frank Shugart; and her Daughter Alicia Lillian Shugart (Jayson Mark Rayot, spouse) and their children Dalton Willian Charles Rayot, Rebecca Eve Moses, Mark Richard Moses (deceased), Shelby Lynn Rayot, Elizabeth Marie Moses, Sarah Katherine Rose Moses, and their grandchild Jackson Lance Perkins. Betty has many loving brothers and sisters, Mary, Jim, Susan (deceased), Katy. Her celebration of life is to be announced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.