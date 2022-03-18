Betty Thrasher

Our affection and love for Betty Ann Thrasher carries on. Betty departed this world peacefully in her home while sleeping surrounded by her cherished family on March 12, 2022. Betty’s journey began on January 13, 1953. Born to Rick and Lillian Goulette in McNary, AZ. She valued her quiet mornings with a cup of coffee, and treasured spending time with her friends. She loved sharing stories of her life, which included everything from childhood memories to a simple day at work. She’s remembered as a remarkable, hard working mom, who brought joy and laughter to every occasion. Betty Ann Thrasher is survived by Richard John Shugart (Ester Louise Shugart, spouse) and their children Raven Monet Shugart and Richard Frank Shugart; and her Daughter Alicia Lillian Shugart (Jayson Mark Rayot, spouse) and their children Dalton Willian Charles Rayot, Rebecca Eve Moses, Mark Richard Moses (deceased), Shelby Lynn Rayot, Elizabeth Marie Moses, Sarah Katherine Rose Moses, and their grandchild Jackson Lance Perkins. Betty has many loving brothers and sisters, Mary, Jim, Susan (deceased), Katy. Her celebration of life is to be announced.
