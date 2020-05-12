Beulah Thompson

Beulah A. Thompson passed away on April 28th, 2020 at Haven of Globe in Globe, AZ. She was born on August 1st, 1940 to The Late Peter & Minnie James in Show Low, AZ.
Beulah was married to the Late Alvin Thompson. She worked at the John F. Kennedy School for about 20 plus+ years as a head cook. She enjoyed seeing all the children during mealtimes. Beulah loved to be around family and loved to be with all her grandchildren and one great grandchild. She called everyone “Baby”.
Beulah is survived by children: Johnathan James, Merceline Dazen, Augustine Bancroft, Ernestine Bancroft, Berlinda Walker and Alverson Thompson; sister-in-law: Beulah T. Baker; 26 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; traditional goddaughters: Beverly Aday Nastivar, Crystal Garland, Ellen Clay and Samantha Jim; and massage for Shawn Aday, Fallon Butterfield, Faye Bonito and Visiah Wool. She was preceded in death by her mother: Minnie James; father: Peter James; husband: Alvin Thompson; brothers: Franklin James, Lavern James and Vinctin James; daughter: Christine Bancroft; grandchild: Maxine Antonio and Threase Williams and great grandchildren: Larnell Quintero, Baby K. Pablo and Baby White.
A Graveside Service will be held on May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. To share condolences with the Thompson Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.