Beulah Winchester

Beulah Irene Winchester, 80, died July 28, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.
Beulah was born November 19, 1939 in Marion Indianapolis Indiana.
Irene is survived by one sister of the Schmidt's family Dorothy Denton.
She is blessed with three daughters, Becca Lynn Britt (Mark) Marina Lynn Davis (Larry), Kimberly Lynn Williams/Contreras, (Hector Bravo; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah , Josh Hatcher, Shawn Stevenson, Angela Irene Clouse, Lilly Geraldine Nulick, Becky Sue Davis, and Anthony Floyd Davis, Cody Michael Dean Williams/Bullard; 13 great grandchildren. Ashley Lynn Clouse, Birdie May Clouse, Andy Andrew Clouse, Gaige Moroni Jackson, Karina, Marina, Sarina Nulick, Rosie Crumps, Marie Davis Aven, Anthony Jr., Aiden, Aiken, Davis; one great-great-great grandchild, Viviana Sanchez.
Eddie and Irene had three step children, Diana Winchester, Denise Marcus Winchester and Donald Winchester; When Donny and Fritzie Bailey sent them to Mom and Dad that's what brought the happiness to the house.
Christopher Tristan Winchester, Jonathan Edwards Winchester, Anthony Bailey (known as Frank Douglas Winchester) were the light of their lives. Just know that you're loved from the Moon and back.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Billy, Vernon, Robert, Kenny, Lorraine, Diana and Jackie Schmidt.
The family thanks everyone for coming to the the ceremony and reuniting of Beulah to her beloved husband Eddie and her daughter/granddaughter Kimberly.
Services will be on Sept. 5, 2020 at The Big Mormon Church on the hill in St. Johns, Arizona, and the St. John’s Cemetery. On the Winchester's place/plot. services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5.
If you would like to send flowers, call St. John's Florist at 928-337-4522 and let the florist know they are Irene Winchester they'll know where to take them.
