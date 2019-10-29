Beverly A. Wagner died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. She was born March 30, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois.
Beverly lived in Southern California and Phoenix, before moving to Pinetop, and finding a beautiful home in the White Mountain community with her beloved husband, Bob and faithful pup, Ginger; and many wonderful friends whom she loved dearly.
A loving wife and mother, Beverly enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. For many years, she collected a large library of cookbooks and recipes. She loved finding new recipes to create and was always in search of her next new favorite dish. She was also dedicated to creating keepsake quilts and crocheted items.
Beverly was preceded in death by her loving brother, Allen Voigt and parents Jean and Alfred Voigt.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Wagner; son James (Rachel) and daughter Suzy (Brian); three step-children: Selena, Staci, and Jamie (Kristen); nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and a number of loving relatives and close friends.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Paradise Shadows clubhouse, 2701 E. Utopia Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85050 and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec 7, at Grace Church, 700 S 19th Ave. Show Low, AZ 85905.
