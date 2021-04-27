Beverly Cosay of Whiteriver, Arizona passed away on April 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 64. Beverly was born on August 14, 1956 in Bylas, Arizona to her parents Andy and Linda (Casoose) Wright.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Fire on The Mountain Church in East Fork with the interment to follow the services in the Morning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, sign our online guest book or view the full obituary, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
