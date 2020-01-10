Beverly Doss

Second generation Arizona native, Beverly Lucille Doss, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home in Phoenix. She was born June 14, 1935 to the late Jack E. and Arizona M. (Provost) Jacobs, in Phoenix.
Beverly attended Phoenix Union High School; graduating class of 1953. On May 2, 1969 she married Jake T. Doss. Beverly worked as a secretary for the City of Phoenix prior to her marriage. She was a member of Church of the Valley of Phoenix and served as the church secretary for many years.
She enjoyed time spent at their cabin on the Mogollon Rim with her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and beloved German shepard’s. Travel over the years to Israel and Egypt; along with cruises to various locations with her husband and their dear friends were memories she treasured.
Beverly is survived by her loving spouse of 50 years, Jake; two surviving children, Daniel M. Doss, and Heather D. (Clinton) Russ; five grandchildren: Jesse R. Preisel, Danielle R. Preisel, Dustin S. Russ, Dale J. H. Russ, Catherine J. Russ and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, David A. Doss; daughter Suzan J. (Petersen) Preisel and brother Jack E. Jacobs Jr.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Church of the Valley, 4101 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85028.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beverly’s honor may be made to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 6708, Phoenix, AZ 85005-6708 or https://phoenixrescuemission.org/give/. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.