Beverly Erb

Beverly Rae Erb, of Mesa, Arizona peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Gilbert, Arizona. She was 88 years old. Beverly was born October 18, 1932, in Des Plaines, Illinois to her parents, the late Matthias and Erna (Kloepfer) Bencic. She grew up in Dundee, Illinois where she attended school until the family moved to Pensacola, Florida. After completing the 8th grade, the family moved to Arizona and lived in the Phoenix area. She attended North High School and was active in its drama department. She was a graduated member of North High School's Class of 1950.
In 1948 She met the love of her life, Levi Howard "Tiger" Erb , III, at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix. She always believed that they would sneak in but, Tiger would pay their way, without letting her know any different. On August 16, 1950, just three short months after her graduation, they were married in Phoenix. On June 19, 1965, their marriage was solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married for 49 years and 9 months before his death in May of 1999. Throughout their marriage, they would spend time at their cabin at Thompson Draw #2 (near Kohls Ranch), which was built by Tiger and her father, Matthias.
Beverly had a kind and generous nature, always playing the caretaker for many of her family members including her husband, her parents, an aunt, and her in-laws. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was active in various callings in both the Stake and Ward levels. Beverly especially loved working within the Young Women's program of the Church. She later volunteered her time to work in the Mesa Arizona Temple. She loved genealogy, crafts, sewing and taking care of her family. Beverly will always be remembered for the great Christmas parties she hosted as well as the many plays in which she would plan for her grandchildren to perform. "Even though she is gone, we find peace in knowing that she is 'Just Beyond the Moon' with the love of her life."
Beverly is survived by her four children: Debbie Haggard of Gilbert, Arizona, Dean (Risa) Erb of Phoenix, Arizona, Del (Nancy) Erb of Phoenix, Arizona, Dawn (George) Hall of Show Low, Arizona; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; her cousin, Ernie Lindstrom of Mesa, Arizona as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many extended family members and a host of friends.
Along with her husband and parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Crow; a brother, Herbert Bencic; a son-in-law, Johnny Haggard; grandson, Casey Haggard and a cousin, Phyllis Lindstrom.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 3775 S Greenfield Road in Gilbert, AZ 85297. There will be a one hour viewing prior to service. Interment will be at the Greenwood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona at 1:30P.M.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
