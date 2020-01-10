Beverly Hunt

Beverly Jean Hunt of Snowflake, died Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Dec. 8, 1935, to Forest and Clara Martin, the eldest of three daughters. She loved mothering her younger sisters, playing in the woods, Sunday dinners and special Angel Food birthday cakes with white frosting with Marciano cherries.
Beverly graduated from Glenwood High School in 1954, then worked at Farmers Insurance for one year before making the trip to Brigham Young University, where she had earned a scholarship. During Thanksgiving break from BYU, she traveled to Snowflake, where she was introduced to her roommate’s cousin, Edwin Lewis Hunt. They were married for 57 wonderful years, where she became the matriarch of a large close knit legacy that cultivated six children 21 grandchildren and an ever-growing list of great and great-great grandchildren.
Beverly spent her full and happy life farming, she also was a secretary at the Paper Mill, The Bank in Snowflake, with many years at Hatch Construction while owning several successful businesses in Snowflake. Beverly enjoyed many great friends that she held dear to her heart that remained from birth thru her married life. She enjoyed golf, Spending time at Roosevelt Lake and talking for hours on the phone with her sister Karen in Minnesota, but the love that Beverly had for her family was the most important accomplishments in her life, that she spoke of until the very day of her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Lewis Hunt, son Johnny Mark Hunt; daughter Joni Hunt Davis and son Edwin Lewis Hunt Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Yarn (Ben) and Jodie Holt (Jeremy.); son Kelly Hunt (Andie).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Centennial Stake Center with a viewing at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19th S in Snowflake,.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
