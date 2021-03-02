Beverly Merrill

Beverly K. Merrill, age 61, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home in San Tan Valley, Arizona.
Born Nov. 7, 1959, she spent her childhood in Snowflake/Taylor, Arizona, where she finished high school as a proud Lobo (class of ’77). She’s the loving daughter and sister of the Glenn and Dixie Taylor family; caring mother to K.C., Chase, Logan, Natalia and Jaida; adoring grandmother to Lilly and Ivy; and gracious friend to many.
As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Beverly spent her mortal days building her celestial palace through endless kindness, service and charity for all. Sparing not a single drop of energy for those of us fallen victim to imperfection.
The celebration of her life will be held on March 6, 2021, at the chapel on 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, Arizona. For the safety of those wishing to celebrate Beverly’s life these services will be unconventional, due to COVID-19 protocol. A public viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Following such, there will be continued services restricted to family only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, the funeral will be broadcasted live for those unable to attend. The zoom link can be found at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com as soon as it’s available. Please Join us in celebrating her exemplary life.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
