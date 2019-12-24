Beverly Munn

Beverly Mae Munn, 88, of Lakeside, died peacefully Dec. 18, 2019, in Show Low. She was born June 13, 1931, in Arcadia, California, the daughter of Curtis and Bertha (Boswell) Pearson.
She had a great love of the outdoors. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever she could. Beverly was an avid gardener and grew the most beautiful rose garden in her spare time.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend Beverly will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her beloved husband, James Munn of Lakeside; daughter Cheryl Wagner (Bob) of Seattle, Washington; son Ken Munn (Tracy) of Show Low; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and sister Betty Emick of Claremont, California.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Munn (1976).
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
