Bill Crawford

Billie (Bill) Roy Crawford, 81, died peacefully Jan. 2, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Osprey, Sarasota, Florida, to Roy Herbert and Wilma Marie McDonald Crawford.
Bill’s father died when he was only six years old. At 16 Bill came to Phoenix, on his own where he found employment. Later he graduated from South Mountain High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. In Phoenix, he was introduced to the gospel of Jesus Christ, gained a testimony and was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He married Marilyn Kay Chapman Dec. 9, 1960, in the Mesa LDS Temple. They were blessed with two sons and two daughters, Steven, Kevin, Kimberle and Janene and raised his family in Peoria. After retirement he and Marilyn moved to Heber/Overgaard, and later to Snowflake. Marilyn passed away Aug. 31, 2009. A neighbor, Blaine Jarvis introduced Bill to a cousin, Kathryn Jarvis. They married Sept. 10, 2011.
Bill was known for his kindness, generosity, hugs and a love for all. He was blessed with a natural athletic ability and loved sports of all kinds. He enjoyed golf, camping, fishing, traveling and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn and sister Zelma Bernice Choate.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn of Chandler and his children: Steven Ray of Phoenix, Kevin Lee (Jennifer) of Phoenix, Kimberle Ann (Vince) Thacker of Maricopa and Janene Renee (Rob) Gravitt of Fairview, Utah; 27 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by Kathryn’s four children: Todd, Travis, Justin and Elizabeth; siblings: Rosemary Marie Poindexter of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Barbara (Paul) Lignfelter of Reeds, Missouri, Helen (Terry) Hall, of Carthage, Missouri, William Goodnight and Benny Goodnight both of Reeds, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with the funeral services at 10 a.m.Friday, Jan. 10, at the Cooper First Ward Chapel, 650 S Cooper Road in Chandler. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. at "RV" Mike Ramsey Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Mary’s Food Bank at www.firstfoodbank.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family through silvercreekmortuary.net
As Bill would say, “have a good day and always enjoy life.”
