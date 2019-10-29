William “Bill” Albert Hatch, 82, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home in Springerville. He was born April 23, 1937, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of Theodore Sherman Hatch and Virginia Mae Franell Hatch.
Upon graduation from high school, Bill served his country in the United States Air Force in 1956 and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale until he completed his service in 1960. After leaving the Air Force, Bill took at a job at the General Electric Plant in North Phoenix which later became Honeywell and moved the family to Peoria in 1971. After leaving Honeywell, Bill was many things. He was a small businessman, a traveling preacher and eventually became a full-time retiree and spent a couple of years in Bandon, Oregon. Bill’s final residence was in Springerville, prior to his death.
Bill is survived by two sons, William M. Hatch of Peoria; Timothy A. Hatch of Bastrop, Texas; two daughters, Karla M. Hatch of Show Low; Kimberly M. Hatch of Snowflake; brothers, Theodore Hatch of Altoona, Pennsylvania; Joseph Hatch of Connecticut; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill will be laid to rest at a private service at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at the National Memorial Cemetery Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix Arizona 85024.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bill’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
