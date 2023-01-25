William “Bill” Patrick McCarty, 55, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home in Springerville, Arizona. He was born on January 29, 1967 in Phoenix, the son of William Lawrence McCarty and Consuelo Hermelinda Miranda.
Bill was a very beloved husband, father, relative and friend. He moved to Springerville 30 years ago and logged for the saw mill. He loved logging. After the mill shut down, he worked here and there before spending 20 years with ADOT.
Bill made friends wherever he went and was known by most. He raised two daughters and met the love of his life, Cristy, and married her in 2014. He will be missed by everyone who came to love him.
Bill is survived by his wife, Cristy McCarty, Springerville; daughters, Patricia McCarty, San Tan Valley; Jene McCarty, Prescott; step-children, Nathaniel Harp, Phoenix; Damien Harp, Chandler; Noah Harp, Lakeside; and his mother, Linda McCarty.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill “Sunny” McCarty and uncles, Tony Miranda and Mike Marin.
Rosary will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bill’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
