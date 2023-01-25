William “Bill” Patrick McCarty, 55, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home in Springerville, Arizona. He was born on January 29, 1967 in Phoenix, the son of William Lawrence McCarty and Consuelo Hermelinda Miranda.

Bill was a very beloved husband, father, relative and friend. He moved to Springerville 30 years ago and logged for the saw mill. He loved logging. After the mill shut down, he worked here and there before spending 20 years with ADOT.

