Bill O'Laughlin

William Vaughn O'Laughlin, age 67, died unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2021 in Holbrook.
He was born Oct. 10, 1953 in Tokyo, Japan to Dennis and Nora (Morrow) O'Laughlin. His father served in the US Army and the family lived in many places during his childhood, including Formosa, Florida, California and Utah. Bill graduated from Green River (Utah) High School in 1971 and married Bethann Smithson soon after. They had eight children and lived in Utah, Texas and Arizona. Bill loved hunting and fishing, boating and four-wheeling and being outdoors as much as possible. He worked at various outdoor jobs during his life, including roughnecking, surveying and logging.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three siblings: Mary Tamosaitis of Cape Canaveral FL; Gary of Blackfoot ID; and Chuck of Abilene TX. Also his ex-wife Bethann, his eight children: Jenifer (Dave) Warr of Plainfield IL; Jessica (Ted) Donaldson of Thatcher; Mandy (Caleb) Davis of Show Low; Will of Orem UT; Aaron (Deseree) of Morenci; Joanna (Shane) Christianson of Buckeye; Phil of Morenci; and EmmaJo (Taylor) of Phoenix; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family and many friends.
A family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holbrook Animal Shelter or the Red Cross. He is now at peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.