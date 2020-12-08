On Thursday, November 26th, 2020, Billie Linda (Abington) Durbin, our loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 75 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Billie was born in Tacoma Washington, in May of 1945 to Nina & Gerald Brimhall. Billie met and married her husband Byron Abington in March of 1964. they two moved to St. Louis, MO where they raised their two daughters Vickie and Kim. After her husband Byron passed, she met & married Larry Durbin in November 2004 in Snowflake, Arizona. Moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho after the passing of her husband Larry.
Billie had a great love for her family and her church. She had 8 grandchildren and soon to be 10 great-grandchildren. Every year on their birthdays she would call and sing Happy Birthday to them, making it the highlight of their day.
She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and serving with joy in each and every calling. Her last being Relief Society President, ending when she passed. She was very compassionate, loving and kind. Always wishing you to have a great day.
Billie was preceded in death by her father, mother and her husbands. She is survived by her daughters Vickie and Kimberly, her sister Phyllis, brother John, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 12 noon on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Owens Livingston Mortuary Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19 South, Snowflake, AZ. A Graveside Service will follow beginning at 1:00 PM at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor AZ.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake.
Please visit http://www.owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.