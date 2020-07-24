Billy Haelbig

Billy E. Haelbig, age 86, returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 10, 2020.
Billy was born November 17, 1933 to William and Ivy Jones Haelbig. He was raised in Rockdale, Texas along with his two older sisters Wanda Lebo and Willine Lolly.
He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1951. He loved following the Rockdale Tigers. He remained close friends with his classmates throughout his life. He was a proud son of Texas.
In 1952 he married his high school sweetheart Dorothy “Dottie” Smith. They remained in Texas while he was working for ALCOA Aluminum Co. In 1962 Bill accepted a job with Arizona Public Service at Four Corners Power Plant in Farmington, New Mexico where he and Dottie would raise their three daughters.
He continued his career with APS going from Plant Manager of Four Corners to Plant Manager of Cholla in Joseph City, Arizona. Shortly after moving to Arizona, Dottie passed away following her battle with cancer.
Billy married the love of his life, Ladon Ramsey on Sept. 4, 1982. They celebrated the birth of their son in 1984. Bill retired from APS in 1989. He was very active in the community and was honored to serve as Holbrook’s Mayor.
Eventually the family moved to Snowflake where Bill loved playing golf every day.
For the last 20 years, Bill and Ladon have lived in Mesa, Arizona enjoying life to the fullest.
Bill was very proud of his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was chasing or teasing his grandkids up until the very end. He will be remembered for his love of family, his honesty, his work ethic, a devoted friend, and being a kind and good man.
Bill’s mentor and friend recently said “Bill was so supportive and loyal. A man I could trust, and a man of great integrity.”
He is survived by his wife Ladon, two daughters, Kathy (Randy) Dennis, and Keely Casaus, son Joshua (Melissa) Haelbig, 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Bill will be honored at a graveside service Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Snowflake Arizona at the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit their website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
