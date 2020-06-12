Billy Kahn Sr. went to be home with the Lord on June 2, in Phoenix. He was born to Edgar and Matilda Kahn On January 9, 1949.
Billy Kahn was born and raised in Canyon Day. He temporarily resided on the Hopi and Navajo Reservations. Mr. Kahn found his life partner in Verna Massey Kahn and together they raised four generations of a loving family with God’s grace.
He graduated from Alchesay High School and followed his father’s career and became a law enforcement officer. He was an accomplished officer serving 35 years. During his career he served as Chief of Police for the White Mountain Apache Tribe and completed all training required of that position.
He loved his children and grandchildren and attended their programs and award assemblies. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Billy will be remembered by his kind and gentle spirit. Billy was devoted to his spiritual belief and attended many church activities.
Lt. Kahn ended his watch and care over his family and tribal members that he cherished on June 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Canyon Day Cemetery, Canyon Day.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with the Kahn Family visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
