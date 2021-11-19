Billy Quade

Billy was born in Knierim,Iowa and graduated from Manson High School in Manson, Iowa. He enlisted into the Air Force during World War II in 1943 and served until 1946.
In 1946 he met his future wife Bessie Mae Eisenhart on a blind date in Tempe Arizona. They were married in 1947 in Rockwell City, Iowa and they celebrated their 74th Wedding Anniversary in August of this year.
Billy was a man of many talents! He owned and operated a restaurant and a gas station in Knierim. In 1954 he and Bessie moved to Lakeside, Arizona and then moved again a year later to Whiteriver, Arizona where he was a bus driver and a cook at the school and Bessie was a teacher. Billy also worked as a logger for Southwest Lumber in McNary, Arizona. They moved to Lakeside, Arizona in 1966 and Billy started his own excavation company.
Billy loved to play golf and he and Bessie traveled through 43 states in their motorhome, visiting friends and playing golf. They wintered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona and spent the summers at their White Mountain Lake property.
Billy was a faithful servant of the Lord. He attended Immanuel Lutheran WELS Churches in both Lakeside and Taylor. You may have seen him around town, passing out crosses that he made himself. That was his mission field and he loved doing it. Now he’s at home with the Lord!
Billy is survived by his wife Bessie Mae, his cousins Randy and Barbara Quade, their children Cara Quade (Sydney and Aiden), Jed Quade (Nathan and Aaron), Sister-in-law Etta Jean Mayfield, niece Susan Principe, nephews Robert Mayfield and Richard Mayfield.
Billy was preceded in death by his father William F. Quade, his mother Lavina Suda Quade and his brother Richard Quade.
There will be a graveside service at the Lakeside Cemetery on Friday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Eric Hartzell officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.