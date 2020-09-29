Bishop Leroy Tate, went to be with Lord on September 19, 2020 in Canyon Day, Arizona.
He was born August 20, 1956 in McNary, Arizona and lived in Canyon Day, Arizona most of his life. Leroy had a strong work ethic, loved to travel and preach the gospel. He was an Evangelist, Choir Leader and then appointed Pastoralship of the Canyon Day Miracle Church in 2001. He was ordained as Bishop in 2006.
Leroy is survived by four sons he raised as his own: Sheldon Pinal, Shiloh Pinal, Gevan Walker and Keo Lee; one daughter: Claudette Tate; two brothers: Roger and Marthalena Tate, Herbert and Arlene Tate; one sister: Virgilynn and Raymond Case and one uncle Euclan Walker.
He was preceded in death by Boyd and Geneva Tate and Vera Dazen.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 27 at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with the Tate family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
