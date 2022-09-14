Bjorn (Bud) Hjalmarson of Pinetop passed into eternal life to meet Jesus September 8, 2022. He was born October 18, 1947, in Phoenix to Dori and Winifred Hjalmarson.

He grew up in Phoenix and was a very gifted athlete. He began his athletic career at an early age playing little league baseball, where he pitched for several years. He excelled in two varsity sports at South Mountain High School, basketball and track. He received many awards, and in 1966 he was named to the All-City Basketball Team by the Arizona Republic. Also in 1966, he was second in the state of Arizona in the Decathlon, and still holds records for high points scored between 1964-1974.

