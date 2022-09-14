Bjorn (Bud) Hjalmarson of Pinetop passed into eternal life to meet Jesus September 8, 2022. He was born October 18, 1947, in Phoenix to Dori and Winifred Hjalmarson.
He grew up in Phoenix and was a very gifted athlete. He began his athletic career at an early age playing little league baseball, where he pitched for several years. He excelled in two varsity sports at South Mountain High School, basketball and track. He received many awards, and in 1966 he was named to the All-City Basketball Team by the Arizona Republic. Also in 1966, he was second in the state of Arizona in the Decathlon, and still holds records for high points scored between 1964-1974.
After graduation from South Mountain in 1966, he received a basketball scholarship and went to Phoenix College for two years, where he continued to play basketball and run track. Again, he received another basketball scholarship and transferred to California Baptist University. He held the record for averaging 24.6 points per game in 1969 (before the 3-point shot), and for most points scored in a game, 46, in 1968.
In 1970, he and his wife went on staff with Campus Crusade for Christ, where he played basketball on the Athletes in Action Basketball Team, traveling throughout the U.S., spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. He returned to CBU and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in physical education. He was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at CBU in 1988.
His teaching career began in Alaska, where he taught P.E. and was a very successful basketball coach, taking four of his teams to state tournaments. He moved with his family to Pinetop, Arizona in 1978 and continued teaching and coaching in Arizona, working with Native American students.
He retired after a 29-year teaching career. He coached several little league baseball teams and community teams in Pinetop. He was a business owner of many rental properties in Pinetop.
He was kind and very generous to friends, family, and to the community. Although Bud was an accomplished and successful man, he remained quiet and very humble.
Bud was a very devoted father to his two sons, Brad and Eric. He passed on his athletic abilities to them and gave them a love for education and service to others. He supported them in their careers and loved them unconditionally.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Edwards Hjalmarson; his sons Brad (Sarah) of Mesa and Eric of Willcox; granddaughter Shawna Hjalmarson; brothers, Winfield of Cottonwood, Halldor (Gail) of Phoenix, John (Mary Ann) of California and Larry (Virginia) of Utah.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dori and Winifred Hjalmarson, brother Magnus Hjalmarson, sister Margaret Hjalmarson, nephews Daniel Hjalmarson and Mike Hjalmarson, and niece Rene Jones.
Services were held September 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1940 S. Penrod Lane, in Pinetop. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and plants, donations can be made to the Quarterback Club, P.O. Box 581, Willcox, AZ 85935.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
