Blanche Ward went to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Nov. 30, 1940 to her parents Albert and Mable Pina.
Blanche lived in many different places in her lifetime such as Los Angeles, Whiteriver, Holbrook, Payson; but she called Globe home. She worked as a nanny in L.A., and as a dishwasher at Knotty Pines Restaurant, The Globe Café and as a custodian at Under the Palms in Globe. Some of her favorite things to do was going for walks, taking care of her grandchildren, watching TV such as ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, ‘Gunsmoke’, Bonanza’, and her soap operas. She also enjoyed listening to music on the radio. She was a great cook and made the best Green Chili, Fry Bread, Tortillas and Beef Tacos. She made many friends, and back in the day, was the life of the party. Blanche was well known for her Bee Hive hairdo which she wore.
Blanche is survived by her sister: Ramona Button; granddaughters: Julie Birkes, Michelle Birkes, Diana Oswald, Cherilyn Pina, Sheena Talgo and Lovelda Talgo; grandsons: Donald Brandenburg, Robert Brandenburg and Douglas Oswald; and children: Belinda Brandenburg, Rose Ward and son, Ricky Pina. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Rebecca Ward. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.
A graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Sandy Rock Cemetery in Cibecue, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop. If you wish to share condolences with the Ward family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.