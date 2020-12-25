Bob Smith was born on Feb. 7, 1931 and passed away on Dec. 15, 2020.
He left Earth and went to Heaven. As a child he lived in the State of Arkansas.
Bob worked as a cook/management in the Restaurant industry for 30 years in California where he met his wife Jean. Together they raised three children. Bob also helped Jean manage an in-home Shaklee business for 15 years.
He lived in Show Low, Arizona, for 17 years with his beloved wife, Jean, of 67 years, after living in Baxter Springs, Kansas, for 18 years. She preceded Bob in death six years ago. Bob enjoyed the outdoors with his wife, Jean. Their interests included dune buggy rides, motorcycle rides, water skiing, camping, and long summer vacations. Bob leaves behind three children, a sister, a half-sister, a half-brother, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. We will truly miss Bob Smith. My Dad was the best Dad that I could ever have.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Smith family, Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
