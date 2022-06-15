Bobby Leo Carlisle was born on August 31, 1937 to Sydney Jelks Carlisle and Lena Gladys (Rich) Carlisle on their ranch in Burton, Arizona. He passed away May 28, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. He was 84.
Bob grew up in the Burton community, attending the Burton Baptist Church all the years of his youth. He completed first through eighth grade in the one-room Burton community school. He attended Snowflake High School and graduated in 1955. His childhood memories include exploring the rugged territory around the ranch and his never ending love of hauling water — never to do that again!
After high school, Bob moved to Pinetop, Arizona, where he worked at the McNary lumber mill and helped to build the White Mountain Country Club Golf Course.
In 1958, he joined the Army. He served 10 years as an Army medic, with the last year serving in Vietnam. He returned to his Arizona home in 1968. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery and valor.
Soon Bob and Elaine planned to build a multi-lot mobile home park in north Phoenix. They worked very hard to create a wonderful place for many families to grow and flourish, including their own.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elaine. Children, Bobby, Jr., Faye Beyer, and Paul.
Siblings, Sid Carlisle (Georgana), Zenith Baker, Joe Carlisle (Donna), Clair Thomas, Martin Thomas and Marlo Thomas. Grandchildren, Catherine Gibson (Adam), Jarrod Troska, Shane Beyer and Cassandra McAfee (Kyle). Great Grandchildren, Aiden and James Gibson, Seriniti, Wesley, and Lily Davis, Logan McAfee. Several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.