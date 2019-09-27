Bobby Dinetso

Beloved father, husband, brother, Bobby K. Dinetso, 78, died Sept. 20, 2019, at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, after a long illness. He was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Greasewood, to Margaret and Elmer Dinetso.
Bobby received his education from Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, during his elementary and junior years. He married his sweetheart, Lillie Mae John in 1959. They raised one son and five daughters. Bobby retired in 1990 and moved to Cornfields. He lived and worked as a general laborer in Taylor and Snowflake, most of his life. Bobby had a hearing disability, but it never stopped him from working and providing for his family.
Bobby was very well known for his infectious loud laugh and jokes. Children called him “Mr. Funny Man.” In his spare time, he loved to work on little fix-up projects, puzzle books, and watch wrestling. His family paid this tribute to him, “Bobby was one of the funniest and kindest people you could ever meet, he was always willing to help others in need, and will be dearly missed.”
Bobby is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae; five children: Robert Dinetso, Ernestine Hanson, Beverly Faz, Jeanette Dinetso and Bernice Baker; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers/sisters: Harold Denetso, George Denetso, Gladys Lee and Marion Lee.
Bobby was preceded in death by Elfreda Limbrick, Elmer Dinetso, Margaret Dinetso, Jane Watchman, Josephine Lee, Pete Dinetso, Jimmy Dinetso, Marie Damon and Rosemary Gonzalez.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 26, at Silver Creek Mortuary, 745 Paper Mill Road in Taylor, followed by interment at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor. A reception will be held at Snowflake Social Hall, 78 W Center St. in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Dinetso family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
